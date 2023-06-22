Ghanaian defender Ewan Otoo joins Scottish club Dunfermline Athletic

Ghanaian youngster Ewan Otoo has completed his move to Scottish outfit Dunfermline Athletic in the summer transfer window.

The versatile defender joins Dunfermline on a permanent deal after signing a three-year contract with the newly-promoted Championship side.

Otoo showed enormous potential during his time on loan with the club, where he made 11 appearances in the final stages of the season to help Dunfermline win the Scottish League One title.

He leaves giants Celtic after spending the last four years in the youth set up.

“My goal for the loan was to be in a position where Dunfermline wanted me back for the next season, so from that point of view I think it’s been a success. Then, from the way it went personally, I made my mind up that I wanted to come back. All in all, I would say I’m happy that’s the way it’s went. I feel like I ended last season quite strongly and hopefully I can hit the ground running, start really strongly and continue that through to this season," he told the club's website.

“I’m delighted to be here. The three-year deal shows the faith the gaffer and the club has in me. It shows that they’ve got a goal for me, they’ve got a vision for me. I’m really happy about that, it’s a real positive for me. So hopefully I can repay that with good performances on the pitch. It’s offered me an opportunity to develop and get even better and I want to help the team as much as I possibly can.”

Otoo has already joined the club for the commencement of pre-season as Dunfermline eye promotion to the topflight next season.