Ghanaian defender Ewan Otoo named Dunfermline Athletic FC Player of the Month

Ghanaian defender Ewan Otoo has received the prestigious Dunfermline Athletic FC Player of the Month award for August, following his impressive performances in the Scottish Championship.

Otoo made three appearances in the Scottish Championship, showcasing his versatility and contributing one goal. The former Scotland youth defender's remarkable displays earned him recognition from Dunfermline fans, who voted him as the Player of the Month.

Dunfermline Athletic FC congratulated Otoo on this achievement in a statement. The Ghanaian defender joined the club in July, signing a three-year contract, and he has wasted no time in making a positive impact.

Otoo's consistent performances have made him a standout player for Dunfermline Athletic FC, and he will be aiming to continue his impressive form in the Scottish Championship throughout the season.