Ghanaian defender Ewan Otoo reveals why he left Celtic for Dunfermline Athletic

Former Celtic youth team captain, Ewan Otoo has revealed that his decision to join Dunfermline Athletic on a permanent deal was because of his stellar loan spell with the Scottish Championship side.

Otoo played a pivotal role as Dunfermline won the League One title to secure promotion to the Championship.

While on loan, the left-back who can also play as a midfielder, made 11 appearances for The Pars.

“The kind of person I am, I’m kind of open to anything," he said despite having the option of extending his stay at Celtic.

“My goal for the loan was to be in a position where Dunfermline wanted me back for the next season, so from that point of view I think it’s been a success.

“Then, from the way it went personally, I made my mind up that I wanted to come back. All in all, I would say I’m happy that’s the way it’s went."

There were interest from other clubs for the services of talented defender, but Otoo wants to continue his development at Dunfermline.

“I feel like I ended last season quite strongly, so that’s something I’m hoping to do," he continued.

“Hopefully just hit the ground running, start really strongly and continue that through to this season.

“I didn’t want last season to end, I enjoyed it that much! In my head I kind of knew this would be the best place for me to be playing football next season.

“I had interest from elsewhere, I had a couple of clubs that were monitoring my situation.

“But, as I said, I had my mind pretty much made up. I think it’s the best place to continue my development.”