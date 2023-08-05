Ghanaian defender Ewan Otoo scores in Dumferline Athletic's comeback win against Airdrieonians

Ghanaian youngster, Ewan Otoo started the season in the best possible way after netting his first of the campaign as Dumferline Athletic recovered from a goal down to beat Airdrieonians in the Scottish Championship opener.

The former Celtic defender rose high to head home and level the score before half time after Craig Watson had given the visitors the lead in the 22nd minute.

Paul Allan secured all three points for Dumferline with a second half strike.

Otoo decided to pen a permanent deal with Dunferline after an outstanding six-month loan spell, where he helped the club secure promotion to the Championship.

He is expected to play a pivotal role in the new season with promotion to the topflight the target for Dumferline.

Otoo has already endeared himself to fans of Dumferline but with his superlative performances, it wont be too long when the big clubs come calling.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association could consider making a move on the Scottish-born despite representing the European nation at junior levels.