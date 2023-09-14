Ghanaian defender Ewan Otoo secures Dunfermline Athletic player of the month award for August

Scottish-born Ghanaian defender Ewan Otoo has earned the title of Dunfermline Athletic FC Player of the Month for August in recognition of his impressive start to the 2023-24 campaign.

During that month, the former Scotland U17 player made three appearances in the Scottish Championship, scoring one goal and delivering outstanding performances.

The 21-year-old centre-back was selected as the Player of the Month by Dunfermline fans, and the club expressed their congratulations in a statement.

"Welldone to Ewan Otoo, picking up the Specialist Cars Volkswagen Player of the Month for August, as voted for by the Dunfermline Athletic supporters." The statement reads.

Otoo also took to social media to express his excitement and gratitude towards the fans for their votes, saying:

"Happy to receive the Dunfermline Athletic FC Player of the Month award. Thanks to all the fans who voted!"