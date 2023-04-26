Ghanaian defender Fatawu Sulemana rescued to Egypt amid war in Sudan, set to return home

Ghanaian young defender Fatawu Sulemana, who plies his trade in Sudan, has been evacuated to Egypt and set to return home amid the war in the country.

An armed conflict between rival factions of the military government of Sudan began on 15 April 2023. The conflict has since intensified.

The conflict started when clashes broke out across mostly the west side of Sudan, as well as in the capital city of Khartoum and the Darfur region.

More than 400 people have been killed, igniting a humanitarian catastrophe and raising fears of a prolonged and unpredictable civil war.

Between 10,000 and 20,000 people have fled the fighting to Sudan’s western neighbour Chad, the United Nations has said.

Sulemana and his teammates at Al Merreikh SC have been rescued to Egypt by the club where they will be connected to their respective countries until further notice.

The 19-year-old left-back signed for the Sudanese giants in January this year from Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC.

Sulemana is expected to arrive in Ghana from his Egypt base in the course of the week.

Some of photos Fatawu Sulemana leaving Sudan for Egypt.