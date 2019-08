German born Ghanaian defender Francis Adomah remains an injury doubt for FC Rot-Weiß Erfurt ahead of the game against BAK '07 in the Regionalliga.

The 27-year old could be out for weeks after picking up a knock in the game against Optik Rathenow.

The former Hannover II joins Morten Rudiger on the sidelines.

"It will be tight for both of them until Sunday,"says manager Thomas Brdarić.

Adomah previously played for Hamburg SV II and BFC Dynamo all in the German lower divisions.