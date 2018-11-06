Ghanaian defender Francis Kwadwo Adomah scores for FC Rot-Weiß Erfurt in Germany

Ghanaian defender Francis Kwadwo Adomah scored for and against his side FC Rot-Weiß Erfurt who shared the spoils 2-2 with FSV Union Fürstenwalde in the German fourth tier league over the weekend.

The 26-year-old doubled Erfurt's lead in the 10th minute but end scored again, this time at the wrong side of the goal to equalise for Fürstenwalde.

The draw was enough to keep Erfurt in fourth place in the Northeast standings.