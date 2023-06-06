Ghanaian defender Frank Akoto joins Danish outfit Aarhus GF

Ghanaian-born German defender, Frank Akoto has sealed a move to Danish club Aarhus GF.

The 25-year-old signed a two-year deal to join Aarhus after ending his stay with Dynamo Dresden.

"Michael is a versatile player who can play both in the 6 position, in central defense and as a right back. He is physically strong, athletic and has good speed. He knows how to put his qualities on stage, and he always gives his all in matches and in training," said AGF Sports Director Stig Inge Bjørnebye.

"We have seen him in several matches and obtained good references on him, and both as a player and as a person he will fit in well in AGF," he added.

"We have spent a lot of time with Akoto and it has been a good and thorough process. Now we look forward to welcoming him at Fredensvang when we start up again."

Akoto was born in Ghana before moving to Germany at a very young age to start his football career.