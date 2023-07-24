Ghanaian defender Gideon Baah bids farewell to US club Motown Celtics

Ghanaian defender Gideon Baah has thanked the fans and management of Motown Celtics as he ends his stint as player-coach with the US-based club.

Having parted ways with Shakhter Karaganda of Kazakhstan in July 2021 Baah ventured into coaching as he joined the coaching staff of Allentown where he spent a few months before leaving to continue his newfound career with Motown Celtics.

The former Asante Kotoko defender has spent over a year with Motown Celtics while acting as a player-coach and is believed to have completed his course.

"It was an honor leading @fc_motown "I thank everyone at the club, from management to supporters, for an amazing 2 seasons. It was my dream to get the team to another national title, but this is where the road ends for me as a coach of the club. Memories will last forever," Baah tweeted.

Baah who is a former winner of the MTN Sports Academy competition, has previously played for the New York Red Bulls and HJK in Finland.

In October 2015 he made his senior debut for Ghana in an exhibition match against Canada. Baah has not been called up to the Black Stars since.