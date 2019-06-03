Ghanaian defender Gideon Mensah bid farewell to Sturm Graz

Ghanaian youngster Gideon Mensah has said his good byes to Austrian side Sturm Graz after completing his loan spell.

The Black Meteors defender, who was on loan from giants Red Bulls Salzsburg enjoyed a very good stint at the club, playing 15 games since moving in January.

Mensah played full duration of the club's final game of the season against Rapid Vien and after the match he took to social media to thank the team for the opportunity.

"I will like to thank the coaching staff, Management team, Players, Physio/Doctors and also a big thanks to the SK Sturm Graz fans for accepting and believing in me and giving me the chance to help and serve the club and also most importantly making me feel at home," he posted on Social Media.

"You guys will forever be in my heart. Ich bin Dankbar!!!," he added.

The 20-year old will return to Red Bull Salzburg in the summer with the hope of breaking into the first team.

Mensah aslo spent time at the youth side of Red Bull Salzsburg, Liefering in the past.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin