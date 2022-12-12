GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian defender Godfred Yeboah scores last-minute winner for TRAU FC in India

Published on: 12 December 2022
Ghanaian centre-back Godfred Yeboah Agyemang was the hero for TRAU FC in their Indian League game against NEROCA. 

The former Karela United player scored a last-gasp winner to help his side collect all three points at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium.

The host were pegged down after just 20 minutes when Tangva Rangui netted for NEROCA.

But TRAU responded immediately after the break through Gerson.

And with  the game headed for a draw, Yeboah pounced on the ball to give TRAU the win following scrappy defending from NEROCA in the final minute.

The 24-year-old has been a key player for TRAU FC this season, featuring in six games in the ongoing campaign.

"First goal of the season. Glory be to God. On to the next one," he wrote on Twitter after the game.

Yeboah played for Proud United and Karela United in Ghana before leaving to continue his career abroad.

 

