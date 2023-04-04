Ghanaian defender Harrison Afful delighted to captain Charlotte FC

Ghanaian defender Harrison Afful expressed his joy at captaining Charlotte FC in their Major League Soccer stalemate against New York Red Bulls.

Afful took the armband in place of injured Ashley Westwood for the 1-1 draw on Saturday, 25th March 2023.

Afful, a former Black Stars defender, started in a make-shift left-back role for the second consecutive game after his impressive performance last week earned him a spot in the team of the week.

Although New York Red Bulls took the lead in the first half, Charlotte FC equalized in the 74th minute, ensuring the match ended in a draw.

Following the game, Afful took to social media to express his gratitude for the opportunity to captain the team: “03.25.23 @CharlotteFC gave me the opportunity to wear the armband which I am ever grateful and honoured. GOD bless all the good people around me. #enjoylife😃 #forthecrown.”

Afful's performance as captain was praised by fans, who commended him for his leadership skills and determination on the pitch.

The 36-year-old has been a valuable asset to Charlotte FC since joining the club in 2022, and his performance as captain will undoubtedly strengthen his position within the team.