Ghanaian defender Harrison Afful shares memorable moment with Messi after Leagues Cup clash

Ghanaian defender Harrison Afful shared a special moment with football icon Lionel Messi following a Leagues Cup clash on Friday.

Afful's team, Charlotte FC, may have suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat, but the experience of swapping shirts with Messi was undoubtedly a highlight for the talented defender.

Despite the challenging outcome for Charlotte FC, the opportunity to exchange jerseys with the Argentine legend was a testament to Afful's presence on the field. Messi, who has been showcasing his magic since joining Inter Miami, chose to trade shirts with Afful, offering his number Inter Miami jersey to the Ghanaian player.

The shared gesture was captured in a poignant post-game scene, illustrating the camaraderie and mutual respect that football fosters among players, regardless of the outcome on the scoreboard. The exchange resonated deeply with fans, as Afful walked away from the clash with a cherished memento from one of the sport's greatest figures.

🇬🇭 Harrison Afful and Lionel Messi swapped jerseys after Inter Miami beat Charlotte 4-0 in the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup.pic.twitter.com/O2bdx7vNlV — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) August 12, 2023

While Messi's prowess was evident on the pitch once again, as he added to his growing tally of goals since arriving in the United States, Afful's performance was noteworthy. His contribution and dedication were clear, even though Charlotte FC's journey in the competition ended in disappointment.

The moment of jersey-swapping not only underscores the universal language of football but also serves as a reminder of the sport's ability to create lasting memories and connections that transcend wins and losses. As Harrison Afful takes Messi's jersey forward, he carries with him a symbol of sportsmanship and an indelible link to a football legend.