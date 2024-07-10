Ghanaian defender Ibrahim Imoro joins Singida Black Stars in Tanzania

Tanzanian club Singida Black Stars FC have completed the signing of Ghanaian defender Ibrahim Imoro in a permanent deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The highly-rated left-back arrived in the Eastern African country a few days ago to complete his move on a free transfer.

Imoro has been unattached since terminating his contract with Sudanese heavyweights Al Hilal SC in July last year after war broke out in the country.

The former Asante Kotoko player made 10 appearances for Al Hilal in the 2022-23 CAF Champions League season, attracting a lot of interest from other clubs.

Before the war, Imoro was bossing the Sudanese Premier League in the 2022-23 campaign with top-tier performances, having scored one of the best goals. The championship was cancelled.

The 24-year-old made his debut for the Ghana national team in March 2021 when he came on as a substitute in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe.

Imoro was named on the bench on Tuesday when Black Stars lost 1-0 to APR FC in the CECAFA Kagame Cup.

He becomes the second Ghanaian player to join the club ahead of the upcoming season after midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh.