Ghanaian defender Ibrahim Imoro seeks new club after Al Hilal departure

Former Asante Kotoko SC defender Ibrahim Imoro remains without a club after parting ways with Sudanese giant Al Hilal Omdurman in July 2023.

The Ghanaian left-back terminated his contract with Al Hilal Omdurman, where he had earned $10,000 per month, after just eleven months.

Imoro joined Al Hilal from Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC for a reported fee of $410,000. He played a significant role in Kotoko's success in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League, contributing two goals and eight assists as they clinched the title.

Despite his contract termination, Al Hilal have announced plans for legal action against the 23-year-old.

Last month, Imoro, along with compatriot and teammate David Abagna Sandan, were airlifted to Ghana due to the political unrest in Sudan.