Ghanaian defender Ibrahim Imoro seeks new club after Al Hilal departure

Published on: 05 August 2023
Former Asante Kotoko SC defender Ibrahim Imoro remains without a club after parting ways with Sudanese giant Al Hilal Omdurman in July 2023.

The Ghanaian left-back terminated his contract with Al Hilal Omdurman, where he had earned $10,000 per month, after just eleven months.

Imoro joined Al Hilal from Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC for a reported fee of $410,000. He played a significant role in Kotoko's success in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League, contributing two goals and eight assists as they clinched the title.

Despite his contract termination, Al Hilal have announced plans for legal action against the 23-year-old.

Imoro joined the Sudanese club in August 2022 on a three-year contract from Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko SC for a fee of approximately US$150,000.

The 23-year-old left-back still has two years remaining on his contract with the Blue Waves.

Last month, Imoro, along with compatriot and teammate David Abagna Sandan, were airlifted to Ghana due to the political unrest in Sudan.

