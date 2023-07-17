GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 17 July 2023
Ghanaian defender Isak Hien set to join Atalanta

Swedish-born Ghanaian defender, Isak Hien is closing in on a move to Italian side Atalanta from rivals Hellas Verona. 

The 24-year-old, who played a key role as Verona survived the drop last season is on the radar of the Europe campaigners ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Talks have started between the player's representatives and Atalanta with a deal set to be concluded this week.

Hien joined Hellas Verona last summer from Swedish outfit Djurgadens IF, making 33 appearances in his first season in the Italian Serie A.

Atalanta are keen on signing the player with the team set for another European campaign in the Conference League.

