Ghanaian defender Issah Yakubu secures first trophy with Stade Malien de Bamako

Ghanaian defender Issah Yakubu has claimed his first piece of silverware with Stade Malien de Bamako, helping the team secure victory in the Malian Super Cup.

In a match against AS Real Bamako, the former Dreams FC player played the full duration as his team clinched a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Yakubu was an instrumental presence in defence, adeptly repelling every threat posed by the opposition. Winning his inaugural trophy with the club, he now aims to make further contributions to Stade Malien's success.

The 25-year-old centre-back made the move to Stade Malien prior to the start of the 2023-24 football season, transferring from Ivorian club ES Bafing.

His journey to Mali followed a successful spell in the Ivorian Ligue 1, where he made a significant impact with stellar performances, drawing the attention of top clubs within the country and beyond.

Yakubu's consistent displays earned him a spot in the Ivorian championship's Team of the Season. Despite receiving offers from various clubs, the highly-rated defender ultimately chose to join Stade Malien, where he continues to make a mark in his football journey.