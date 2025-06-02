Ghanaian defender Ivan Anokye Mensah delighted after securing move to Sparta Prague

Ghanaian defender Ivan Anokye Mensah has expressed his joy after sealing a permanent move to Czech giants Sparta Prague.

The 21-year-old joins the club’s B team following an impressive campaign with Slovak side Dukla BanskÃ¡ Bystrica, where he featured in 28 matches and scored twice in the just-ended 2024/25 season.

Reacting to the move, Mensah said he was thrilled by the opportunity to join a club with Sparta’s stature. “I was very happy when I heard about Sparta’s interest. I did everything I could to make this move happen,” he said.

Mensah’s performances in Slovakia earned him praise for his composure, physicality, and pace. Sparta Prague’s interim sports director, TomÃ¡Å¡ Sivok, described him as a strong, fast, and right-footed central defender who suits the club’s playing philosophy.

Mensah will begin pre-season with the B team as he adapts to life at the club.