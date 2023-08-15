GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghanaian defender Jamal Amofa disappointed after Go Ahead Eagles big defeat

Published on: 15 August 2023
Ghanaian defender Jamal Amofa disappointed after Go Ahead Eagles big defeat
DEVENTER, NETHERLANDS - OCTOBER 09: Jamal Amofa of Go Ahead Eagles looks on during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Go Ahead Eagles and SC Cambuur at Stadion De Adelaarshorst on October 9, 2022 in Deventer, Netherlands. (Photo by Lute Kiers/NESImages/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Ghanaian youngster Jamal Amofa is disappointed with his performance for Go Ahead Eagles against AZ which they lost 5-1 in the opening day of the 2023/23 Eredivise season.

The 22-year-old defender found himself in a regrettable situation during the match against AZ.

In a moment of bitter disappointment, Jamal Amofa found himself hitting his own head just three minutes into the game.

A costly blunder from him led to Go Ahead Eagles conceding to AZ, setting the tone for a challenging match.

Following his unfortunate error, a halftime substitution was a logical move to salvage the situation.

After the match, Amofa expressed his disappointment, stating, "This is not who I am".

Jamal Amofa will be hoping to seek redemption in his side next game in the Eredivise this weekend if he gets to start the game.

Amofa joined Go Ahead Eagles in 2022 and primarily plays as a center-back, but can also play as a right-back or left-back.

 

 

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more