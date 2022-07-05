Ghanaian defender Jamal Amofa undergoes medical for Go Ahead Eagles 

Ghana defender Jamal Amofa had his medical examination on Monday ahead of his move to join Go Ahead Eagles this summer.

The 23-year-old parted ways with ADO Den Haag following the expiration of his contract in the just ended season.

The versatile defender had a string of options in Holland and in Europe and but has opted to sign for the Eredivisie side and he is expected to sign a four-year deal.

Den Haag have made him an offer to extend his stay but he turned it down with his heart set for rivals Go-Ahead Eagles.

Amofa made 44 appearances and provided one assist for ADO Den Haag across all competitions last season.

He has featured for AVV Zeeburgi, AZ Alkmaar and Heerenveen.

Born in the Netherlands, Amofa is of Ghanaian and Surinamese descent