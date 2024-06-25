Ghanaian defender Jamal Deen Haruna excited about move to Norwegian Club Sogndal IL

Ghanaian defender Jamal Deen Haruna has expressed his excitement after sealing a move to Norwegian club Sogndal IL.

The transfer, completed on Tuesday, June 25, sees the defender sign a three-year contract with the club. The 24-year-old penned a deal which will see him at the club until 2027.

“Sogndal Fotball and Raufoss Fotball have agreed on a transfer for defender Jamal Deen Haruna, born October 23, 1999! The agreement extends to the 2027 season, but he will play the rest of the 2024 season on loan at Raufoss. Jamal Deen Haruna is a Ghanaian centre-back with good physique and natural authority,” an official club statement from the Norwegian side confirmed.

In his first interview following the move, Jamal Deen Haruna expressed his delight at joining Sogndal IL, emphasizing the club's appeal to top players and his eagerness to contribute to the team.

“Sogndal seems like a good town. It is a club that all good players want to play for, and the facilities are absolutely fantastic. I know Isaac Twum from before and we are good friends. It will be nice to play in the same colors as him,” Haruna said.

He also shared insights into his playing style, highlighting his aggressive approach and tactical use of physicality. “I would say that I am a player with an aggressive playing style. I play with a lot of power, but also sense. I like to use my physique in a smart way,” he added.

Haruna’s move to Sogndal IL marks a significant step in his career, and his excitement and readiness to contribute to the team signal promising times ahead for the Norwegian outfit.