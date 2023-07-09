Ghanaian defender Jamal Deen Haruna scores first league goal in Raufoss home victory in Norway

Ghanaian defender Jamal Deen Haruna was on target for the very first time in the Norwegian OBOS-ligaen when his club Raufoss IL edged out Kristiansund BK on Saturday.

The former Great Olympics player got the opening goal for Raufoss as they claimed a 3-2 victory in the matchday 15 fixture at the NAMMO Stadium.

Haruna put the home side ahead in the match as early as the 8th minute following a corner-kick.

Raufoss doubled their lead in the 21st minute when Swiss midfielder Loris Mettler converted a penalty kick after a foul by Mikkel Konradsen Ceide, which saw him sent off.

An own goal by midfielder Torgil Gjertsen increased the advantage for the hosts just two minutes after the half-time break.

Two goals from Icelandic forward Brynjolfur Willumsson and Benjamin Stokke in the space of ten minutes saw Kristiansund reduce the deficit to one before the final whistle.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian centre-back has been instrumental for Raufoss since joining them at the beginning of the season.

He has played in every match since the start of the 2003 campaign after 15 rounds, scoring once in the process.