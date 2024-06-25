Ghanaian defender Jamal Deen Haruna signs three-year deal with Sogndal

Former Ghana Premier League star Jamal Deen Haruna has completed a transfer to FC Sogndal IL in Norwegian first division, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 24-year-old defender has signed a three-year contract with the club, leaving Raufoss IL in the Norwegian second division.

Haruna previously played for Great Olympics FC in Ghana, appearing in 27 games during his first season.

He then switched to Raufoss last year, where he went on to play a total of 46 matches in various competitions. He has become a crucial part of the team's defence at Nammo Stadium.

He even faced off against Sogndal in three matches, showcasing his early impact in the Norwegian OBOS-ligaen.

Not only is Haruna a formidable defender, but he has also scored two goals and poses a threat on the field with his strong physique.

He will be joining his new teammates for the remainder of the Norwegian first division league.

Currently, Sogndal is in the 6th position on the league table with 23 points after 14 matches.

With just one game left in the first half of the season, Haruna is expected to bring more strength to the team.

Haruna's football career began with the Tudu Mighty Jets academy team in Ghana. He then went on to play for Wa All Stars and Olympics, both top-tier clubs in Ghana.