Ghanaian defender James Opoku joins Ivorian side Société Omnisports de l'Armée

Ivorian champions Société Omnisports de l'Armée (SOA) have signed Ghanaian defender James Opoku Nyimfa, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The 24-year-old completed his move after penning two years contract in Yamoussoukro on Friday.

The former Okwahu United centre back was part of the Bechem United squad during the Special Competition in Ghana.

Opoku had stints with second-tier side Istanbul FC before joining Bechem United.

Société Omnisports de l'Armée having won the Ivorian championship last season will be playing in the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League.