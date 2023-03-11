Ghanaian defender Jan Gyamerah delighted to score maiden FC Nuremberg goal in over Eintracht Braunschweig

German-born Ghanaian defender, Jan Gyamerah has shared his excitement after scoring his first FC Nuremberg goal in the home win over Eintracht Braunschweing.

Gyamerah sealed victory for the host with nine minutes remaining in a dominant performance by Nuremberg.

“We played good football today. We let the ball run well, had a lot of possession phases and stayed calm. We could have scored before the break. We then continued after the break. Florian Hübner's goal was then the can opener," said Gyamerah after the game.

The 27-year-old was scoring his first goal in the German Bundesliga 2 since September 2016.

"We've been trying to get the wingers into the center a little more since the last few games. It's fun for me, it makes me feel good. It was the same with the gate. I had some space and was able to use it. It's been a while since my last and only goal in the second division, that was in Aue in 2016. That's why I'm obviously very happy that the second one finally worked out today," he added.