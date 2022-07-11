Ghanaian defender Jan Gyamerah sees positives in Nurnberg's pre-season friendly loss to Arsenal

Jan Gyamerah has taken positives from Nurnberg FC's pre-season friendly loss to English giants Arsenal.

Last Friday, the German-born Ghanaian defender was in action for the German club as they were beaten by Arsenal. The Gunners came from two goals to win 5-3 with Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus scoring a hat-trick.

“It was certainly positive that we showed in the first half that you can hold your own against teams like that if you go into duels and show passion.

“After the break, it didn't work out so well. Of course, it's annoying that we conceded so many goals so quickly. However, overall I am not dissatisfied with this test. An opponent like that is not waiting for us in the league,” Jan Gyamerah said after the game.

The 27-year-old joined the Bundesliga II side FC Nuremberg this summer after his contract with Hamburger SV expired.