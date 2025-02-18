Ghanaian defender Jarell Quansah eyes three points ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Aston Villa

Ghanaian defender Jarell Quansah has set sights on helping Liverpool to secure maximum points against Aston Villa in the English Premier League.

The Reds will travel to face Aston Villa in a highly competitive clash on Wednesday evening.

Speaking ahead of the clash, the English-born Ghanaian youngster emphasized the need for his outfit to secure three points as the team chase their first Premier league title under manager Arne Slot.

“It's looking more and more that way, especially with the busy schedule. Everyone is going to be needed so we'll see how the games go. The most important thing now is three points and just trying to pick more and more up as the weeks come.” He said.

Quansah made substitute appearance at the weekend, replacing French-Malian defender Ibrahima KonatÃ© at halftime as Liverpool cruised to a narrowly 2-1 win over Wolves.

The 22-year-old has six appearances in the Premier League and 15 across competitions in the ongoing campaign.