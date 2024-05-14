Ghanaian defender Jarell Quansah gutted after Liverpool's draw at Aston Villa

English-born Ghanaian defender, Jarell Quansah, has expressed disappointment after Liverpool threw away a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 in their game against Aston Villa at the Villa Park.

The 20-year-old centre-back netted his maiden Premier League goal after rising high to head home a Harvey Elliot cross.

Despite registering his name on the scoresheet, the Ghana prospect refused to celebrate the moment, insisting he was left disappointed by the result.

"I'm definitely gutted, just disappointed really," he told Liverpool's media after the match.

"I think we were in complete control of the game the majority of the way through and once they get a goal, they get the taste for it. That's ultimately what today was."

Liverpool opened the scoring early in the game after a mistake by Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez but the host levelled through Youri Tielemans moments later.

Cody Gakpo and Quansah scored at either side of half-time to extend Liverpool's advantage before a late double from Jhon Duran settled the scores.

"I just saw Virg [van Dijk] block the man to obviously keep me onside and it was just about getting good contact on it. I didn't really see it, to be honest, I was probably twisted the other way. But when I saw it go in, I was buzzing," said Quansah as he reflected on his goal.

"I probably can't reflect on that too much today because I'm just gutted we conceded three and it's definitely something to work on."

Although he has represented England at youth levels, Quansah remains eligible to play for Ghana at senior level.