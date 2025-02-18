Ghanaian defender Jarell Quansah reacts to Liverpool’s hard-fought victory over Wolves

England-born Ghanaian defender Jarell Quansah has expressed his delight after helping Liverpool to snatch victory over Wolves in the Premier League.

Quansah made substitute appearance in the highly competitive clash, replacing French-Malian defender Ibrahima KonatÃ© at halftime.

Liverpool opened the scoring at Anfield on Sunday through Luis Diaz in the 25th-minute mark before Mohammed Salah doubled the advantage for the host in the 37th-minute from the spot.

Wolves staged a strong performance in the second half, grabbing a consolation goal through Matheus Cunha in the 67th-minute.

At the end of the match, Liverpool cruised to a narrow 2-1 win and Quansah believes the three points is all that matters.

“It was a battle. I think they threw everything they could at us and it's one of those games you have to show your mentality. It's not always going to look perfect, but the scrappy ones are always good when you get the three points.”

The young defender also opened up on the second half which was dire compared to the first as Liverpool almost lost their lead on several occasions. He was asked why the team’s performance levels dropped after such an excellent first half.

“I'd probably have to reflect on the game, but I think I can only speak from when they got their goal. Like I say, it's the momentum. Obviously sometimes it's hard to keep pressing when you know we need the win. It's tough to go all out and I think we know we can defend in the low block and that's what we had to do at times and it worked today.”

The 22-year-old has six appearances in the Premier League and 15 across competitions in the ongoing campaign.