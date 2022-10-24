Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong apologizes to young Leverusken fan after hitting him with the ball

Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong has apologized to a Leverkusen fan by handing him his shirt after hitting him in the face with a ball.

The promising right-back accidentally clipped the youngster as he launched the ball into the stands during Saturday's Bundesliga match with Wolfsburg.

Frimpong left the fan overwhelmed with emotion through the kind gesture, made sweeter by the full-back - who left Celtic Park in 2021 for a shot at the German side - scoring the leveler during a 1-1 home draw.

His form has been impressive at Leverkusen, coached by Xabi Alonso.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in him.

Frimpong took to Twitter after the game this weekend: "We deserved more today, but we are not giving up."

It's been a good start to the season so far from the 21-year-old, who has netted four times and grabbed two Champions League assists. Frimpong has been named in the Netherlands provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup.