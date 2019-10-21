GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 21 October 2019
Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong makes Scottish League debut in Celtic's thumping of Ross County
Jeremie Frimpong

Netherlands-born Ghanaian right-back Jeremie Frimpong made his Scottish Premiership debut in Celtic's 6-0 thumping of Ross County on Saturday.

The former Manchester City player produced a mesmerizing performance as he assisted James Forrest to score Celtic's fifth goal.

He was generally a nuisance down the right-hand side of attack.

The win took Celtic to the summit of the standings after nine games.

The 18-year-old switched from Manchester City to Celtic in September in search of more first-team opportunities.

Thus far he has made two appearances for the Scottish giants.

