Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong makes Scottish League debut in Celtic's thumping of Ross County

Netherlands-born Ghanaian right-back Jeremie Frimpong made his Scottish Premiership debut in Celtic's 6-0 thumping of Ross County on Saturday.
The former Manchester City player produced a mesmerizing performance as he assisted James Forrest to score Celtic's fifth goal.
He was generally a nuisance down the right-hand side of attack.
The win took Celtic to the summit of the standings after nine games.
The 18-year-old switched from Manchester City to Celtic in September in search of more first-team opportunities.
Thus far he has made two appearances for the Scottish giants.