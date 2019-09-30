GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 30 September 2019
Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong reveals Scott Brown played key role in helping him settle at Celtic
Jeremie Frimpong and Scott Brown

Ghanaian youngster Jeremie Frimpong has claimed that the positive influence of veteran defender Scott Brown has been pivotal in helping him to settle in at Celtic.

The 18-year-old joined Celtic on a four-year-old this month from Manchester City and has become a fan favourite after excelling on his debut.

He made his first appearance in the 5-0 victory over Partick Thistle in the League Cup quarter-final last Wednesday.

“I used to play under-23 football so there’s a big difference, but you have to adapt to it,” Frimpong said. “It’s been really good.

“Everyone is good, but Scott Brown has impressed me. He’s been great. When I first came, I thought he was going to be a serious guy, but he jokes about and I really like that.

“When I came, he made sure he would speak to me, and everyone was really welcoming.

“At first I was nervous because you’re going into a new environment, but everyone was coming up to me and speaking to me, so I liked that.”

