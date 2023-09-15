Ghanaian defender Jerome Opoku delighted to join Istanbul Basaksehir

English-born Ghanaian defender, Jerome Opoku has expressed delight after completing his loan move to Istanbul Basaksehir from Portuguese outfit Arouca.

The 24-year-old, who will wear the number 3 jersey at Basaksehir is eager to get started following his move to Turkey.

"Delighted to be at such an amazing club. Let’s get to work," wrote the defender on social media.

The lanky centre-back could amke his debut against Istanbulospor on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

He joined Arouca last summer after leaving English side Fulham and played for the club during the 2022-23 Portuguese season, where he excelled

Opoku made 24 league appearances and earned eight clean sheets as his side finished fifth on the league table.

The defender renewed the contract, linking him to Arouca for another year until 2026, before moving to Basaksehir until the end of this season.

Opoku was under disciplinary responsibility and working separately from the squad after having used social media to accuse the club of having "disgusting behaviour", after having refused a transfer to the Serbian club Red Star Belgrade, despite an agreement.

He has already played two games in the Portuguese league and two matches in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifications.