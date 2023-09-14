Ghanaian defender Jerome Opoku joins Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir on loan

Istanbul Basaksehir FK have completed the signing of English-born Ghanaian defender Jerome Opoku, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The centre-back joins the Turkish Super Lig side on a season-long loan deal with the option for a permanent purchase at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Opoku was unveiled on Thursday after completing his move from Portuguese outfit FC Arouca after a protracted.

The 24-year-old joined Arouca last summer after leaving English side Fulham and played for the club during the 2022-23 Portuguese season, where he excelled

Opoku made 24 league appearances and earned eight clean sheets as his side finished fifth on the league table.

The defender renewed the contract, linking him to Arouca for another year until 2026, before moving to Basaksehir until the end of this season.

Opoku was under disciplinary responsibility and working separately from the squad after having used social media to accuse the club of having "disgusting behaviour", after having refused a transfer to the Serbian club Red Star Belgrade, despite an agreement.

He has already played two games in the Portuguese league and two matches in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifications.