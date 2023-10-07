Ghanaian defender Jerome Opoku scores debut goal as Istanbul Basaksehir beat Gazientep

English-born Ghanaian defender, Jerome Opoku registered his first goal for Turkish club, Istanbul Basaksehir, in the victory over Gazientep in the Superlig.

The towering defender wasted no time in getting his first goal of the league after breaking the deadlock just three minutes in the match.

Papy Djilobodji doubled the advantage for the host after netting an own goal at the Fatih Terim Stadium.

Alexandru Maxim missed the opportunity to pull one back for the visitor after his penalty was saved Volcan Babacan.

Opoku joined the former Turkey champions in the summer transfer window on loan from Portuguese outfit, Arouca. Istanbul Basaksehir have the option of making the deal a permanent one at the end of the season.

The former Fulham defender has represented England at youth levels but remains eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.