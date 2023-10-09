Ghanaian defender Jerome Opoku secures spot on Turkish Super Lig Team of the Week

Ghanaian defender Jerome Opoku has earned well-deserved recognition by securing a spot on Sofascore's Turkish Süper Lig Team of the Week for his exceptional performance in a match against Gaziantep.

Opoku, a key player for Başakşehir, displayed his prowess on the field as he contributed significantly to his team's 2-0 victory over Gaziantep in the Turkish top flight. The Ghanaian defender not only showcased his defensive abilities but also added an attacking dimension to his game.

Başakşehir wasted no time in asserting their dominance, with Jerome Opoku netting an early goal in the third minute of the match. The orange-dark-blue team extended their lead to a comfortable 2-0 margin thanks to Papy Djilobodji's own goal in the 36th minute.

This scoreline held steady throughout the first half, as Gaziantep FK struggled to make inroads. Despite being awarded a penalty kick in the 60th minute, they failed to capitalise on the opportunity, with Alexandru Maxim unable to convert.

The match concluded with Başakşehir emerging victorious, securing all three points. Başakşehir's total points tally now stands at 7, while Gaziantep's team remains at 6.

Looking ahead, Başakşehir is set to face Samsunspor in their upcoming league fixture.

Opoku's remarkable performance has earned him a well-deserved place among the best players in the Turkish Süper Lig, as he continues to make a significant impact on his team's success.

Below is the Team of the Week: