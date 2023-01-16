Ghanaian defender Jerome Opoku sees red in Arouca's draw against Chaves

Ghanaian defender Jerome Opoku was sent off in Arouca's draw with Chaves in the Portuguese top flight on Sunday.

The game ended 1-1, with Opoku being sent off in the 93rd minute, just before the final whistle.

Steven Vitoria put the home team ahead from the penalty spot in the first half, but Arouca responded in the 70th minute thanks to Joao Othavio Basso who scored a penalty.

Arouca remain 7th after the draw but will be disappointed losing Opoku, who is one of their key men.

Opoku has made 14 appearances this season.