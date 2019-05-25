GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ghanaian defender Joachim Adukor wins the double with FK Sarajevo in Bosnia

Published on: 25 May 2019
Ghanaian defender Joachim Adukor wins the double with FK Sarajevo in Bosnia

Ghanaian defender Joachim Aduko has won the double with Bosnian topflight club FK Sarajevo. 

The former IF Gefle defender has been a rock at the back for Sarajevo, who won both the league title and the FA Cup to crown a phenomenal season.

Adukor shared his excitement on Twitter posting,"Bosnia and Herzegovina premier league and cup champions 18/19 season with FK Sarajevo."

FK Sarajevo will compete in the UEFA Champions League next season after scooping the league title.

The 25-year old left Ghana at a young age and was a part of the Ghana U-20 team in 2013 at the Africa Youth Championship.

 

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations