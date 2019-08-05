Ghanaian defender Joakim Adukor marks Hungarian league debut for Diósgyőr VTK with win over Budapest Honved

Ghanaian defender Joakim Adukor marked his debut for Hundarian side Diósgyőri VTK with victory in the opening game of the season in the Hungary NB I league.

Adukor lasted the entire duration as Diósgyőri VTK beat Budapest Honved 2-1 at the DVTK Stadion.

Former Liverpool forward David N'Gog opened the scoring in the 37th minute for the travelling side.

But Budapest Honved's lead from the spot was cancelled in the 45th minute Matyas Tajti, also from a penalty.

The home side took advantage of their vociferous fans to add a second with 15 minutes left after Serhii Shestakov finished brilliantly.

The former Ghana youth international was making his Hungarian league debut after joining from Bosnian side FK Sarajevo in the summer transfer window.