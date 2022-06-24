Ghanaian defender Jodi Osei Tutu joins VFL Bochum on a three-year deal

Ghanaian defender Jodi Osei Tutu has completed his move to Bochum from Arsenal on permanent deal.

The 23-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the Bundesliga club.

Osei Tutu returns to Bochum for a second spell after featuring for the club in the 2019/20 season on loan from Arsenal.

The 23-year-old defender was on loan at Rotherham United last season, where he scored in the EFL Trophy Final victory against Sutton United.

"We know Jordi Osei-Tutu very well, the memories of his abilities and strengths are still very present," says Managing Director Sport at VfL Bochum 1848. Sebastian Schindzielorz,

"Speed, dynamics and technique characterize him. We continued to watch him after his season at VfL and followed his development. Jordi has continued to mature, his potential is still enormous. We are optimistic that he will make the leap to the Bundesliga."

Jordi Osei-Tutu himself is “happy to be back in Bochum and at VfL. The last few years have been a bit more difficult for me. I can't wait to play in front of the fans again and get to know my new team - I still know some of the players. The Bundesliga will be a new challenge.”