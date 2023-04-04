Ghanaian defender Jonathan Mensah reacts after San Jose's victory over Houston Dynamo

Ghanaian defender Jonathan Mensah has urged his San Jose Earthquakes teammates to 'stay on course' following their victory over Houston Dynamos in the Major League Soccer over the weekend.

The veteran defender was rock-solid as the Blue and Blacks recorded a 2-1 win at the PayPal stadium.

"Stay on course," he wrote on Twitter after the game.

Cristian Espinoza scored at either side of half time to ensure San Jose continue their impressive run in the last three matches.

He opened the scoring for the Goonies in the seventh minute but Houston levelled through Amine Bassi.

Espinoza sealed victory in the second half with 25 minutes remaining.

Mensah joined San Jose in February after six years at Columbus Crew.