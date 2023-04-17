Ghanaian defender Jonathan Mensah reacts to San Jose Earthquakes win over Sporting Kansas

Ghanaian defender Jonathan Mensah played a key role in helping San Jose Earthquakes secure a 3-0 victory against Sporting Kansas City in the Major League Soccer (MLS) on Sunday night.

Despite not lasting the full 90 minutes, Mensah's contribution was significant in securing the win.

The Week 8 match of the new MLS season saw Cristian Espinoza score in the 9th minute to give San Jose Earthquakes an early lead. Later in the game, Jeremy Ebobise scored twice, sealing a comfortable win for the home team and amassing the maximum three points.

After the match, an elated Jonathan Mensah took to social media to express his joy, tweeting, "My team, my little brothers and my family. San Jose."

The victory marks a positive start to Mensah's journey with San Jose Earthquakes, having joined the club in the off-season following his stint with Columbus Crew.

Mensah, a legend in the MLS, is determined to give his all to help his new club in the 2023 season. The victory against Sporting Kansas City has undoubtedly boosted the team's morale and will serve as a strong foundation for their upcoming matches.