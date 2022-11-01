Ghanaian defender Jonathan Mensah signs new Columbus Crew contract

Ghanaian defender Jonathan Mensah has signed a new contract with Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew.

The centre-back has signed a one-year extension, keeping him at the club until December 2023.

Mensah's contract with the club was set to expire in December of this year, but both parties have agreed to the extension.

He joined the club in 2017 from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala and has since risen through the ranks to become captain.

Mensah is 25 games away from making his 200th appearance for Colombus Crew, having appeared 175 times since his debut five years ago.

The 32-year-old has won two trophies with Colombus Crew.