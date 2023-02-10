GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Ghanaian defender Jonathan Mensah to depart Columbus Crew for San Jose Earthquakes

Published on: 10 February 2023
Ghanaian defender Jonathan Mensah to depart Columbus Crew for San Jose Earthquakes
Jonathan Mensah

Ghanaian Jonathan Mensah is reportedly on the verge of leaving Columbus Crew and joining fellow Major League Soccer (MLS) side San Jose Earthquakes.

The reports suggest that a deal has been reached between the two clubs for the 32-year-old defender, who only has one year remaining on his contract with Columbus Crew.

Mensah joined the Columbus Crew in January of 2017, following a brief stint with Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala.

He quickly became a fan-favourite at Lower.com Field and was named the team's captain for the past two seasons.

During his four-year stay with the Columbus Crew, Mensah has made 159 appearances and played a crucial role in the team's MLS Cup victory in 2020.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more