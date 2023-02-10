Ghanaian defender Jonathan Mensah to depart Columbus Crew for San Jose Earthquakes

Ghanaian Jonathan Mensah is reportedly on the verge of leaving Columbus Crew and joining fellow Major League Soccer (MLS) side San Jose Earthquakes.

The reports suggest that a deal has been reached between the two clubs for the 32-year-old defender, who only has one year remaining on his contract with Columbus Crew.

Mensah joined the Columbus Crew in January of 2017, following a brief stint with Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala.

He quickly became a fan-favourite at Lower.com Field and was named the team's captain for the past two seasons.

During his four-year stay with the Columbus Crew, Mensah has made 159 appearances and played a crucial role in the team's MLS Cup victory in 2020.