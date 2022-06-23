Ghanaian defender Jordi Osei-Tutu rejoins VfL Bochum in a permanent switch

England-born Ghanaian defender Jordi Osei-Tutu has joined German Bundesliga side VfL Bochum on a permanent deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The 23-year-old is returning to Bochum on a free transfer after his contract with Arsenal will expire on June 2022.

He spent half of the 2021-22 season at Rotherham United where he joined them in January 2022 and went ahead to make 14 appearances in the English League One and two appearances in the EFL trophy.

During the 2019/20 season he played on loan for Bochum where he had an impressive outing with them with 5 goals in 21 matches in the Bundesliga 2 as he mostly played as a winger.

The right-back expressed his delight to reunite with the Bundesliga club after sealing his move on Thursday.

"I am happy to be back in Bochum and at VfL. The last few years have been a bit more difficult for me," Osei-Tutu said

"I can't wait to play in front of the fans again and get to know my new team - I still know some of the players. The Bundesliga will be a new challenge."

Osei-Tutu has also had loan spells at English Championship clubs Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest but injuries scuppered his progress and returned to Arsenal to treatment.