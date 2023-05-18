Ghanaian defender Jordi Osei-Tutu returns to training after illness

Ghanaian defender Jordi Osei-Tutu, who was recently sidelined due to illness, participated in first-team training at VfL Bochum on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old right-back had missed Bochum's game against FC Augsburg due to his illness.

Osei-Tutu's absence was keenly felt as he has been a vital player for the club since joining in the summer of 2021. Known for his speed, agility, and defensive skills, he has played a crucial role in Bochum's quest for survival in the German Bundesliga.

During a press conference prior to their match against Augsburg, VfL Bochum head coach Thomas Letsch explained that Osei-Tutu had been unable to train for the past two days due to his illness.

Osei-Tutu initially joined Bochum on loan from the English Premier League side Arsenal during the 2019-20 season. On June 23, 2022, VfL Bochum announced his return on a free transfer, signing a three-year deal with the club.

In the current season, Osei-Tutu has made 20 appearances in the German Bundesliga, highlighting his importance to the team's defensive line.