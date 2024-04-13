Ghanaian defender Joseph Adjei helps Mohammedan SC secure promotion to the ISL

Former Ghana U20 defender, Joseph Adjei played a key role as Mohammedan SC secured promotion to the Indian Super League.

Adjei starred as the Kolkata-based club won the I-League, which is the second tier of Indian domestic leagues.

They became the third team from Kolkata to play in the Indian Super League, a league noted for recruiting big names with former Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan enjoying a short stint at North East United FC.

The former Legon Cities player made 24 appearances, scoring a goal across all competitions for the Indian outfit.

The towering centre-back has a month left on his current deal but there are reports Mohammedan SC could extend his stay to avoid him being poached by topflight rivals.

Adjei has enormous experience, having played in South Africa, the United States, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

In the Ghana Premier League, Adjei represented Legon Cities and Wa All Stars before moving to South Africa to join Cape Town City FC.