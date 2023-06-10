Ghanaian defender Joseph Attamah Larweh excited for concluding season on a good note

After an injury-plagued first half of the season, Ghanaian defender Joseph Attamah Larweh is relieved to have concluded the 2022/23 season on a good note.

In a tumultuous season for Kayserispor, the 29-year-old has missed 10 games due to injuries and 9 games due to suspension, but he is positive about finishing on a high note.

Attamah Larweh started and finished six of Kayserispor's past nine games in the Turkish Super Lig, totaling nine games played.

Kayserispor managed a 9th-place finish with 15 wins, five draws and 16 losses which amounted to 47 points in 36 matches.

The former Tema Youth man posted on Instagram, "God has been faithful, the season started rough but ended well."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtKYgcBt2yQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Joseph Attamah Larweh will be aiming for an improved season with Kayserispor next season, putting his injury issues behind him.

His contract with the club is slated to expire at the end of June, leaving him with an uncertain future. The former Basaksehir player will be on vacation while pondering his next steps.