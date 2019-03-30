Ghanaian defender Joseph Baffo makes injury return for Duisburg ahead of trip to St. Pauli

Swedish born Ghanaian defender Joseph Baffo has returned from injury and could feature for MSV Duisburg when they travel to St. Pauli on Saturday.

The defender who joined at the beginning of the season has struggled with injuries and he is yet to make his debut for the club.

The player was suffering from a tendon break but has now been passed fit for action on Saturday.

Manager Torsten Lieberknecht could start the Ghanaian after first choice center back and captain Gerrit Nauber was suspended after picking up five yellow cards.

Duisburg are currently 17th on the Bundesliga II table and needs to start winning games to survive the drop.